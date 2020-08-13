3AW
Oh deer! Police make unexpected ‘livestock’ find after pulling over vehicle

2 hours ago
The Rumour File

Highway patrol officers made a surprising find when they pulled over a motorist transporting livestock this week.

The Rumour File this morning heard police pulled the driver over on Mooroduc Highway and examined the deer in the vehicle.

When they looked in the back of the van, they were surprised to find the ‘deer’ the driver was transporting were Christmas decorations heading for a Mornington shop!

While transport of livestock is an essential service, which is permitted under Stage 4 lockdown, we’re not convinced these deer qualify!

Press PLAY below to hear the rumour.

News
