‘Oh my lord’: Woman finds out she’s taken out the Royal Melbourne Hospital Home Lottery early bird prize

4 hours ago
3AW Mornings
A woman’s life has been changed forever after taking home the early bird prize in the Royal Melbourne Hospital’s home lottery.

Tony Jones called winner Cathy to let her know the good news — she has to choose between $400,000 in gold or a 2021 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT R Coupe!

Her reaction: “Oh my lord, you’re kidding me!”

Press PLAY below for the full call.

Tickets for the Royal Melbourne Hospital Home Lottery are still available HERE.

