Oktobertfest celebrations (in Melbourne) + a Turkish delight

RIGHT SAID FREDERIC

The Reymond siblings have just opened their third project after the very popular Bistro Gitan and L’Hotel Gitan. Located in Cremorne, they’re offering up two eating experiences – Frédéric is a modern European bistro drawing on French, Spanish and Italian influences with a focus on steak and seasonal specials; while Fred’s Bar will be a casual all-day diner and bar churning out French pastries and coffee at breakfast, and small plates and wines throughout the day and night. I’m excited about this one! frederic.com.au

SOUNDS JUST PEACHY

Williamstown’s container bar, Peachy Keen, is hosting Masterchef finalist Simon Toohey for a series of smokehouse dinners that’ll see him do what he does best – celebrating the humble vegetable. Guests will enjoy a communal vegetable-based dinner party where food will be discussed and shared in the relaxed setting of this backstreet, casual outdoor bar. More info and tickets here.

TURKISH DELIGHT

His restaurant is turning two years young, so Yagiz head chef Murat Ovaz has invited long-time friend and mentor Colin Fassnidge to help make the most of the celebrations. Enjoy a five course feast that combines Ovaz’ signature Middle Eastern-style and Fassnidge’s creative flair on Wednesday 9th October. It’ll set you back $89 for the stunning food, $139 if you want to match your wines. Bookings – yagiz.com.au

HE’S AT IT AGAIN

Come November, Scott Pickett will open “Pastore”, an Italian-inspired all-day dining venue at the very fancy looking (yet-to-open) Hotel Chadstone. Pastore being Italian for ‘shepherd’, he aims to honour the area’s heritage as a pasture and orchard. Snack on small plates or opt for the full tasting menu, as Pickett and former Thirty Eight Chairs chef Mirco Speri cookup Italian cuisine with Australian references, focusing on woodfire-fuelled cooking and handmade pasta. pastorerestaurant. com.au

IT’S THAT TIME

Australia’s largest Oktoberfest celebrations officially kick off at Munich Brauhaus and The Bavarian TODAY (Saturday 21st Sept) and run until Sunday 27th October. Munich Brauhaus of course is known for its pork knuckle, schnitzels and sausages, but during Oktoberfest 2019 they’ll take their culinary heritage even further with limited-edition dishes including Munich Wursalat, Tafelspitz and Kaiserschmarrn. There’ll also be an exclusive line-up of ‘Oktoberfestbiers’ on tap, that aren’t available at any other restaurant group in the country. thebavarians.com/ munich

MORE BEER

And speaking of … Burnley Brewing is also making the most of Oktoberfest – transforming its brewpub to a Bavarian Bierfest starring 12 specially-brewed beers made according to the German Purity Law, in an epic 24-day celebration of German beer styles from Friday September 20 to Sunday October 13. They’ll also offer a Munich Bier Hall menu starring bretzel, pork knuckle, weiner schnitzel and roast chicken; a free upsize to a stein for anyone over 18 who flaunts their dirndl or lederhosen! burnleybrewing.com.au