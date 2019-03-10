Olivia Newton-John dons disguise for treatment at her own wellness centre

Olivia Newton-John has revealed she donned a disguise to receive a month’s worth of treatment at her own cancer centre last year.

Entertainment reporter Peter Ford told Ross and John when she was in Australia last year, she had a broken pelvis, so went for treatment at her centre.

“When she was here last year for her 70th birthday, she went and had treatment at her own Olivia Newton-John Centre,” Peter said.

“She was turning up in disguise for a month every day for treatment.

“She didn’t want to make a fuss.”

“I had a beanie on, glasses, and I wore a surgical mask,” Olivia said on American TV.

“And it was really interesting to be unnoticed, I was just another patient shuffling around.”