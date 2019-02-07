Olympic Boulevard now blocked as weekend of mass closures begins
Motorists are being urged to brace for delays of up to an hour as one of Melbourne’s major roads shuts down.
Olympic Boulevard has officially closed to traffic between Punt Road and AAMI Park until Tuesday morning.
It’s part of a large suite of road closures expected to cause commuter headaches this weekend.
FULL LIST OF ROAD CLOSURES
OLYMPIC BOULEVARD
Works to install Victoria’s first Continuous Flow Intersection will close Olympic Boulevard in both directions between AAMI Park and Punt Road until 6.00am Tuesday 12 February.
HODDLE STREET
Hoddle Street will have south bound lane closures at Abbot Grove on Sunday 10 February from 9.00pm until 5.00am Monday
CITYLINK – BURNLEY TUNNEL
Essential maintenance works will close the Burnley Tunnel Saturday night from 10:00pm until 5.00am Sunday 10 February.
EASTLINK – MULLUM MULLUM & MELBA TUNNELS
Essential maintenance works will close both Eastlink Tunnels Saturday night from 8:00pm until 5.00am Sunday 10 February.
MONASH FREEWAY
Three outbound lanes will close between High Street and Warrigal Road from 10.00pm Sunday 10 February until 5.00am Monday.
CALDER FREEWAY
Inbound lanes of the Calder Freeway will close from McNamara Avenue to Bulla Road from 11.30pm Saturday until 7.30am Sunday 10 February
TULLAMARINE FREEWAY
The Bulla Road / Bell Street inbound exit ramp will close from X.00pm tonight until X.00am tomorrow. The ramp closes again from X.00pm Saturday until X.00am Sunday 10 February
WEST GATE FREEWAY
Two city bound lanes will close from 7.00pm Friday until 5.00am Saturday. One citybound lane will remain closed until 5.00am Monday 11 February
WILLIAMSTOWN ROAD
Williamstown Road will close in both directions under the West Gate Freeway from 9.00pm Friday until 5.00am Saturday 7 February.
PRINCES FREEWAY
The Princes Freeway will close in both directions between Duncans Rd and Farm Rd on Monday 11 February from 1.00am until 3.00am
BAY STREET, BRIGHTON
Bay Street, Brighton will close to all traffic between the Nepean Highway and Andrews Street from 9.00pm Sunday 10 February until 5.00am Monday.
TRAINS
Sandringham Line – Buses replace trains from 9.20pm Friday until the last service Sunday 10 February.
Werribee/Williamstown Line – Buses replace trains between North Melbourne and Newport on Sunday night.
Glen Waverley Line – Buses replace trains between Darling Station and Glen Waverley Station on Sunday night.