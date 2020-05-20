Olympic great Raelene Boyle opens up about her depression battles

Australian Olympic great Raelene Boyle has been a very public face in the fight against breast cancer.

But she’s now opened up about her struggles with depression.

The 68-year-old athletic icon shared her deeply personal struggle with mental health in Breast Cancer Australia Network’s ‘UpFront’ podcast.

Boyle told Neil Mitchell she grew up as a shy child but was forced to change her persona as she became a public figure.

She also said the “most stupid thing” you could say to somebody suffering with mental illness was to “get over it”.

“You can’t just get out of it,” she said.

