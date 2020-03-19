Olympic officials remain adamant Tokyo games could still go ahead, despite coronavirus pandemic

Olympic officials remain adamant there’s still every chance the Tokyo games will go ahead as planned, despite the global coronavirus pandemic.

Matt Carroll, Chief Executive of the Australian Olympic Committee, told Tom Elliott there were two factors which would decide whether the July games start.

The ability to protect the health of those involved.

The ability to safeguard the interest of the athletes and Olympic sport.

“Those principles have got to be met for the games to proceed,” Carroll told Tom Elliott.

(Photo by Brendon Thorne / Getty Images)