Olympic snowboarder sparks debate with headstand breastfeeding photo

3 hours ago
Neil Mitchell
Article image for Olympic snowboarder sparks debate with headstand breastfeeding photo

Olympic snowboarder Torah Bright has sparked debate after posting a photo of herself breastfeeding her son while doing a headstand on Instagram.

The gold medallist accompanied the photo with a caption about what it means to be a mother.

  • Scroll down for the Instagram post

It has sparked debate online, with some criticising Bright for the image.

She’s responded to critics saying some of the comments made her “sad”.

“In my world, mothers should be each other’s cheer leaders (it’s hard enough). Embrace our quirkiness and finding the joy in every sh***y thing that is motherhood,” she said in an Instagram story.

“We all do it differently. It is not wrong or right. Motherhood is pure. I only now consider myself a Wonder Woman because I have joined the sacred MOTHERS club with you.

“Nothing but respect to all mothers.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Torah Bright (@torahbright)

Image: Matt Dunbar / Getty

