Ombudsman cracks down on businesses exploiting workers

The Fair Work Ombudsman will crack down on businesses who underpay their staff in new objectives set for the year.

The Ombudsman has been criticised for acting more as a mediator than a regulator, but they have now announced new priorities and objectives to hold businesses accountable.

Fair Work Ombudsman Sandra Parker tells Ross Greenwood they will be closely monitoring businesses who underpay their staff.

“We will be taking a tougher approach based on risk.

“We will be requiring more court enforceable undertakings with employers who come to us and say they have underpaid.”

Click PLAY to hear the full interview