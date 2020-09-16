Ombudsman finds City of Melbourne acted ‘unfairly’ with fines
The Victorian Ombudsman has found the City of Melbourne has acted unfairly in refusing to withdraw some parking fines.
A report has been tabled in state parliament.
Deborah Glass told Neil Mitchell the council had an “overly rigid approach to parking errors” and suggested they’d rather go to court than throw out fines where drivers made a mistake on pay machines.
She says after the report was tabled, council agreed to refund some 1200 motorists impacted.
Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW Mornings
PIC: Getty (iStock)