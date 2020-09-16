3AW
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Ombudsman finds City of Melbourne..

Ombudsman finds City of Melbourne acted ‘unfairly’ with fines

3 hours ago
Neil Mitchell

The Victorian Ombudsman has found the City of Melbourne has acted unfairly in refusing to withdraw some parking fines.

A report has been tabled in state parliament.

Deborah Glass told Neil Mitchell the council had an “overly rigid approach to parking errors” and suggested they’d rather go to court than throw out fines where drivers made a mistake on pay machines.

She says after the report was tabled, council agreed to refund some 1200 motorists impacted.

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW Mornings

PIC: Getty (iStock)

Neil Mitchell
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332