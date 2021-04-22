3AW
On Saturday it’s World Vet day: Learn more on why it’s happening

1 hour ago
On Saturday its World Vet day to celebrate the work vets do.

Chief Veterinary officer at Greencross Vets, Dr Magdoline Awad, told Dee Dee Dunleavy the world needs to be “grateful” with all the work vets do.

“Veterinary roles are so varied … we sort of associate our vets with roles with medicine and surgery, you know your local vet,” she said.

“But vets have such a big role in our community.

“Many vets are involved in food production and food safety which we take for granted in Australia and making sure we look after our borders in terms of emergency animal diseases.

“Given the fact that COVID has just hit we are extremely considerate of public health issues and we know many of the emerging diseases in the world are coming from animals so the role of vets controlling emerging diseases is really important.

“They are crucial to our economy and nation.”

Ms Awad said it was a care giving profession and there is a lot of stresses that go with it.

“It isn’t an easy profession to be in,” she told Dee Dee Dunleavy.

Press PLAY to hear more on 3AW

 

