One dead and another fighting for life after two separate Melbourne smashes

5 hours ago
3AW News
It has been a horror morning on Melbourne’s roads.

One person has died in a collision on Sydney Road at Campbellfield.

The motorcyclist collided with a white Toyota Camry near the intersection of Ainslie Road at about 6.55am.

Paramedics worked on the motorcyclist but sadly he died at the scene.

The driver of the Camry has been taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

All north-bound lanes on Sydney Road remain closed.

The tragedy brings the number of lives lost on Victorian roads to 20 this year.

Meanwhile, one person is fighting for life after a serious crash on Ballarat Road at Deer Park.

All lanes are closed in both directions from Station Road to Westwood Drive.

