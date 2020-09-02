One hour of daily computer use linked to poorer school results (but video games are okay!)

A Melbourne study has revealed watching more than two hours of TV or spending more than one hour on a computer per day negatively impacts a child’s academic results.

The study, from the Murdoch Childrens Research Institute (MCRI), reveals grade three students who spend excessive amounts of time watching TV or using computers do worse at school two years later.

Project Manager of the Childhood to Adolescence Transition Study at MCRI, Dr Lisa Mundy, said it’s not just the time spent using screens that matters.

“I think the important thing when thinking about these results is it’s likely to be around how children are using media as well, that’s really important,” she told Ross and Russel.

“If your child is using media to stay in touch with family, friends, teachers, stay in touch with their learning … then that’s likely to be a positive.”

Surprisingly, the study did not find a negative academic impact associated with video games.

That’s one of the more surprising findings,” Dr Mundy said.

“In this age, 8 to 11 year olds, it’s possible the types of games those children are using are more of those sort of problem-solving games,” she said.

