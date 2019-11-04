One-in-four Qantas cabin crew sexually harassed

A survey of workers at an Australian airline has revealed a sexual harassment problem.

In a survey of 2400 Qantas cabin crew and pilots, quarter of surveyed cabin crew said they’ve been sexually harassed at work by a colleague or passenger.

But just three per cent of those surveyed said they had, or would, formally report the incident.

The harassment findings are similar to the Australian national workplace average, but the reporting rate is low.

Qantas has vowed to do more to target the problem, setting up a confidential hotline offering staff counselling and providing information on how to formally report harassment.

