3AW
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

One Nation strip club creep quits: Pauline Hanson responds

5 hours ago
Ross and John
2019 Election FeaturedELECTIONElection 2019 Featured

One Nation’s senate leader Steve Dickson has resigned from the party after video showed him groping dancers and making offensive comments about women in a Washington strip club.

“It’s a pretty high bar to be forced into resignation from One Nation, but it looks like Steve Dickson’s found it…”
-Ross Stevenson

In the footage, Dickson was filmed making disparaging comments about Asian women and proposition a strip dancer in grotesque fashion.

Dickson issued a statement this morning announcing his resignation and thanking his wife for her support.

“The footage shown does not reflect the person I am,” the statement read. “It shows a person who was drunk and not in control of his actions and I take full responsibility for allowing that to happen.”

Pauline Hanson later held a press conference distancing herself from Dickson.

“The footage I saw last night can not be ignored or condoned,” she said.

“I wouldn’t tolerate my own children behaving this way towards women and … can not condone my own candidates dealing with women in this fashion either.”

Click PLAY to watch the A Current Affair report
(WARNING: Contains graphic content)

a

Ross and John
Election 2019News
Advertisement
Advertisement
131332