One Nation strip club creep quits: Pauline Hanson responds

One Nation’s senate leader Steve Dickson has resigned from the party after video showed him groping dancers and making offensive comments about women in a Washington strip club.

“It’s a pretty high bar to be forced into resignation from One Nation, but it looks like Steve Dickson’s found it…”

-Ross Stevenson

In the footage, Dickson was filmed making disparaging comments about Asian women and proposition a strip dancer in grotesque fashion.

Dickson issued a statement this morning announcing his resignation and thanking his wife for her support.

“The footage shown does not reflect the person I am,” the statement read. “It shows a person who was drunk and not in control of his actions and I take full responsibility for allowing that to happen.”

Absolutely the funniest typo EVER!!!! pic.twitter.com/csCPocEg0u — Peter Ford (@mrpford) April 29, 2019

Pauline Hanson later held a press conference distancing herself from Dickson.

“The footage I saw last night can not be ignored or condoned,” she said.

“I wouldn’t tolerate my own children behaving this way towards women and … can not condone my own candidates dealing with women in this fashion either.”

