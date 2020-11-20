One of Australia’s most feared soldiers speaks with Neil Mitchell

One of Australia’s most feared soldiers in Afghanistan says he hasn’t lost a moment of sleep over what he did in the country.

Paul Cale told Neil Mitchell he was “surprised” by allegations of war crimes committed by Australian soldiers and that nobody was “forced” to kill anybody in combat.

He said the allegations, if proven, were clearly in breach of the law and what the SAS stood for.

He provided a fascinating insight into the mind of a soldier on 3AW Mornings.

“I never lost a moment’s sleep over anything I’ve done, because I’ve always had to measure it up to my moral compass,” he explained.

“I always said to my guys that there is one person you’ll never escape for something that breaks your moral compass and that’s yourself.”

