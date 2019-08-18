One of Australia’s most wanted arrested in CBD

Police have arrested Jonathan Dick.

3AW Breakfast was alerted to a heavy police presence in the CBD on Monday morning, with reports Dick had been arrested after more than two years on the run from police.

Victoria Police has since confirmed the man to be Dick.

They were called to a car park on the corner of Flinders Street and Hosier Lane shortly before 7.50am following reports two men had restrained a third man.

It’s believed an assault occurred, with all three men suffering injuries.

The exact circumstances leading up to the incident are yet to be determined.

Police believe at least one of the men is known to Dick.

He’s been arrested in relation to the existing warrant for the murder of his brother David and was taken to hospital under police guard.

David Dick was slain with a sword at a Doncaster shopping centre in 2017.