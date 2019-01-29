One of Healesville Sanctuary’s star attractions takes off mid-show!

RUMOUR CONFIRMED

Healesville Sanctuary has confirmed one of its star attractions has returned home after she took off during a show on Monday.

The Rumour File was told a large Wedge-Tailed Eagle called Magra flew off during the Spirits of the Sky show.

She didn’t come back.

However, the sanctuary says she returned eventually.

They told 3AW Breakfast it was a beautiful day for flying after a recent spate of really hot days and the bird was just enjoying herself.

Magra has a small GPS tracker which keepers used to monitor her location before she made her way back to Healesville later in the afternoon.

PICTURE: Magra with keeper Jason! (Healesville Sanctuary)