One of Melbourne’s biggest construction sites shuts down after confirmed COVID-19 case

One of the biggest construction sites in Melbourne has shut down after a confirmed case of COVID-19.

The impacted site is the Melbourne Square project, near the Burnley Tunnel.

The CFMEU said a worker got news of his positive test at 6pm last night.

He tested positive a week after his partner did.

The worker had not been on site since his partner’s positive test.

The site has been immediately shut for cleaning.

All workers have been sent home.

Twenty of them will have to spend the next 14 days in isolation.

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW Mornings