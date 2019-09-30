One of Melbourne’s most infamous escapees is back on the run

A man who evaded police for seven months last year is back on the run.

Police have this morning called for public assistance to find Corey Ablett, 24, who is wanted for breaking a community corrections order in July.

Ablett was the subject of a massive man-hunt last year when he escaped while being transported from Mooroondah Hospital to police custody in November 2017.

He was still wearing in handcuffs at the time of his getaway but wasn’t found until June the following year, following days intensive searches including the air wing.

On that occasion, Ablett was eventually arrested in Mitcham.

Ablett is described as 190cm tall, with a solid build, light brown hair and blue eyes.

He is known to frequent the Ashburton, Keysborough and Oakleigh areas.

Investigators have released an image of Ablett in the hope someone may have information on his current whereabouts.

Anyone who sees Ablett is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or make a confidential report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au.