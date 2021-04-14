One of the big banks spends ‘millions’ repaying short-changed staff
The National Australia Bank has spent millions repaying current and former staff following almost a decade of underpayments.
Show Me The Money alerted The Rumour File to the news on Wednesday morning.
He said he knew of one employee who found $60,000 in their bank account as a result.
The issue relates to incorrect calculations of fortnightly base pay and super underpayments between October 1, 2012 and June 30, 2020.
