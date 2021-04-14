3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

One of the big banks spends ‘millions’ repaying short-changed staff

5 hours ago
rumour confirmed
The Rumour File
Article image for One of the big banks spends ‘millions’ repaying short-changed staff

The National Australia Bank has spent millions repaying current and former staff following almost a decade of underpayments.

Show Me The Money alerted The Rumour File to the news on Wednesday morning.

He said he knew of one employee who found $60,000 in their bank account as a result.

The issue relates to incorrect calculations of fortnightly base pay and super underpayments between October 1, 2012 and June 30, 2020.

Click PLAY below to hear more on The Rumour File

Picture by Getty iStock
rumour confirmed
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332