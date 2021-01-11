3AW
‘One of the great rear-guard efforts on Australian soil’: India hold on for remarkable draw

6 hours ago
Sportsday
Cricket
Article image for ‘One of the great rear-guard efforts on Australian soil’: India hold on for remarkable draw

India have held on for a famous draw at the SCG thanks to a remarkable batting display from Vihari and Ashwin.

The two batsmen managed to blunt the Australian attack for much of the days play in what was an incredible showcase of defensive batting.

Gerard Healy labeled the effort one of the great performances on Australian soil.

“The game was effectively over,” he said on Sportsday.

“They haven’t won, but it’s a victory of sorts, it’s been an amazing performance.”

Click PLAY to hear more below

Photo by Matt King – CA/Cricket Australia via Getty Images

