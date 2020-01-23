One of the more ‘novel’ job ads Ross and John have ever seen…
IKEA is looking for “tidy technicians” to join the Swedish furniture brand.
The job ad, spotted by Ross and John in today’s Herald Sun, calls for someone who is an “expert in home organisation”.
Ross: One of the more novel job ads we’ve ever seen!
Sarah Cottman, CEO and founder of the Institute of Professional Organisers, said she was pleased to hear about IKEA searching for decluttering experts and home organisers.
“We go in, organise things, and make sure the home is running very smoothly,” she explained.
“It’s great to see IKEA is taking that very seriously.”
