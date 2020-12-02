One of the world’s most significant dinosaur discoveries is coming to Melbourne

Melbourne Museum will soon become the home of one of the most significant dinosaur discoveries ever made.

A 67-million-year-old adult triceratops, the most complete specimen ever found, will be on display from next year.

The Rumour File was tipped off to the exciting arrival back in February.

Museums Victoria’s senior curator of palaeontology, Dr Erich Fitzgerald, says the fossil, which is more than six metres long, is 87 per cent complete.

“There’s at least 275 bones of the skeleton that have been identified,” he told Neil Mitchell.

“There may yet be more because the final cleaning of the rock around the bones is taking place as we speak.”

Image: John Broomfield / Museums Victoria