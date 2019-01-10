One of Victoria’s first female paramedics, Georgie Hall retires after 30 years

One of Ambulance Victoria’s first ever female paramedics is finishing up after 30 years in the job.

It’s Georgie Hall’s last day today, and she started her morning with Kate and Quarters.

“I’ve been preparing myself for maybe 18 months,” she said.

“My husband is a paramedic as well and he’s finishing up tomorrow.

“He’s been in for 38 years.

“The changes that I’ve seen have been amazing.”

Georgie said she hopes to quietly slip out the door today but admits her staff might be thinking otherwise.

Congratulations on a wonderful career Georgie and thank you for 30 years of service!