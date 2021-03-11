3AW
Ascot Vale apartment fire: One person in hospital, a dozen evacuated

5 hours ago
One person is in hospital with burns and a dozen others were evacuated following an apartment fire in Ascot Vale early this morning.

The first firefighters arrived at the three storey public housing complex on Churchill Avenue at about 4am.

Crews managed to contain the blaze to a third storey apartment within about 30 minutes.

One resident is in hospital with burns and smoke inhalation.

A dozen others were assessed by paramedics at the scene.

