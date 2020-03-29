Online child sex abuse increasing amid COVID-19 pandemic

There’s already been a spike in online child sexual abuse and blackmail as people spend more time online during the coronavirus pandemic.

Predators often pose as someone of a similar age and manipulate the child victim into providing an intimate image or video.

The image will then often be used to threaten and blackmail them.

Australia’s eSafety Commissioner, Julia Inman Grant, says 13,000 reports were investigated last year and she has already seen a spike in the past two weeks as both children and predators spend more time at home.

Together with CrimeStoppers, the commission is launching a new campaign advising parents on how to prevent their child from falling victim.