Online map to reveal parts of the city women feel unsafe

An interactive map will reveal parts of the city women feel safe or unsafe in a project funded by the state government and City of Melbourne

The crime prevention project known as “Your-Ground” will receive $193,000 in funding and will allow women to record their experiences in the city.

Director of XYX Lab at Monash University associate professor Nicole Kalms said it’s important to understand what women and gender diverse people are experiencing in public spaces.

“What’s special about (this map) is it’s geolocative,” she told Tom Elliott on 3AW Drive.

“So we can really start to pinpoint where particular experiences are happening in public spaces.

“It gives us a really careful data set.”

Click PLAY to hear more below