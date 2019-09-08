Online sales boom: Retail giants thriving online in gloomy sales environment

Australian retail giants are thriving online, in an otherwise gloomy retail environment.

Coles, Woolworths and JB Hi-Fi have all grown their online sales by more than 20 per cent in the past financial year, providing a much-needed sales boost.

Last week the Australian Bureau of Statistics revealed July retail sales, which were expected to rise thanks to tax cuts, were down 0.1 per cent.

Paul Greenberg, National Online Retailers Association founder, says the key to success is having both bricks and mortar stores, and online stores, which complement each other.

“The physical footprint will change, but it will still be there in full force,” he told 3AW’s Ross and John.

“What all retailers need to do is wrap a lovely digital offer around it that customers can research offline, buy online and vice versa.

“People love going into the store to check it all out and then buying it at 10 o’clock at night with a glass of wine.”

Mr Greenberg said even young shoppers still want a physical store presence.

“I think customers do want to connect with their brand of choice in a physical environment,” he said.

“They want an in-store experience but it’s got to be optimised.”

