Oops! Council road blunder in Melbourne’s west

Contractors have replaced guttering in Essex St, West Footscray.

But they’ve made a big mistake.

They’ve laid gutters across residents driveways and footpaths.

West Footscray resident Jim Gray reported the blunder to 3AW’s Tom Elliott.

He said workers have tried to fix the problem, but they’ve done a poor job.

“Maribyrnong Council have put a bit of asphalt in the gutter, which blocks the gutter and will break apart sooner or later,” he said.

“They’ve done this for the pedestrian crossings as well. There are disabled people and elderly people in this area and they can’t use the streets anymore.”

Press PLAY below to hear what West Footscray resident Jim Gray had to say on 3AW Drive.