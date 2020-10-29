3AW
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Op shops struggling to keep up with demand since lockdown eased

3 hours ago
Neil Mitchell

Melbourne’s op shops can’t keep up with demand since lockdown eased.

A number of factors are at play.

Savvy shoppers say there are a lot more items available as people used lockdown to clean out their wardrobes.

Charitable Recycling Australia CEO Omer Soker says OP shops are in big demand.

“I think there is a real sense of community,” he said.

He also flagged environmental and financial concerns as reasons for shoppers to turn to cheaper, reused items.

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW

Neil Mitchell
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332