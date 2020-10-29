Op shops struggling to keep up with demand since lockdown eased
Melbourne’s op shops can’t keep up with demand since lockdown eased.
A number of factors are at play.
Savvy shoppers say there are a lot more items available as people used lockdown to clean out their wardrobes.
Charitable Recycling Australia CEO Omer Soker says OP shops are in big demand.
“I think there is a real sense of community,” he said.
He also flagged environmental and financial concerns as reasons for shoppers to turn to cheaper, reused items.
