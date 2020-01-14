Opening game of the Kooyong Classic called off due to smoke haze

The first game of the Kooyong Classic has been called off mid-match due to Melbourne’s oppressive smoke haze.

The match between Russian, Maria Sharapova, and German, Laura Siegemund, was declared a draw after more than 2 hours of play.

“Both players are feeling the smoke so we are going to stop the match,” the umpire announced.

The cancellation comes after the conditions forced Slovenian, Dalila Jakupovic, to retire during her Australian Open qualifying match at Melbourne Park.

Ms Jakupovic suffered a coughing fit on court, requiring medical attention.

Canadian player Eugene Bouchard also required medical attention after complaining of a sore chest during her qualifying match.

Ms Bouchard managed to return to the court and went on to win her match.

Image: Mike Owen/Getty