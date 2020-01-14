3AW
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Opening game of the Kooyong Classic called off due to smoke haze

2 hours ago
3AW News

The first game of the Kooyong Classic has been called off mid-match due to Melbourne’s oppressive smoke haze.

The match between Russian, Maria Sharapova, and German, Laura Siegemund, was declared a draw after more than 2 hours of play.

“Both players are feeling the smoke so we are going to stop the match,” the umpire announced.

The cancellation comes after the conditions forced Slovenian, Dalila Jakupovic, to retire during her Australian Open qualifying match at Melbourne Park.

Ms Jakupovic suffered a coughing fit on court, requiring medical attention.

Canadian player Eugene Bouchard also required medical attention after complaining of a sore chest during her qualifying match.

Ms Bouchard managed to return to the court and went on to win her match.

Image: Mike Owen/Getty

3AW News
NewsSports
Advertisement
Advertisement
131332

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.