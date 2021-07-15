Opposition leader calls for new law to compel co-operation with contact tracers

The Victorian opposition leader says the state should consider creating a new law that would allow authorities to hold positive COVID-19 cases in custody until they complied fully with the contact tracing investigation.

Michael O’Brien, who has a legal background, told Neil Mitchell the state was in “unprecedented” times and the law could be called ‘serious interference with a public health investigation’.

“It’s an idea absolutely worth exploring,” he said.

“It’s worth the government looking at creating some sort of offence where the courts have the capacity to say ‘if you don’t answer this question, you’ve basically got to stay until you do’ because we are all at risk.”

