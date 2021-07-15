3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Opposition leader calls for new..

Opposition leader calls for new law to compel co-operation with contact tracers

3 hours ago
Neil Mitchell
Article image for Opposition leader calls for new law to compel co-operation with contact tracers

The Victorian opposition leader says the state should consider creating a new law that would allow authorities to hold positive COVID-19 cases in custody until they complied fully with the contact tracing investigation.

Michael O’Brien, who has a legal background, told Neil Mitchell the state was in “unprecedented” times and the law could be called ‘serious interference with a public health investigation’.

“It’s an idea absolutely worth exploring,” he said.

“It’s worth the government looking at creating some sort of offence where the courts have the capacity to say ‘if you don’t answer this question, you’ve basically got to stay until you do’ because we are all at risk.”

Press PLAY below to hear Michael O’Brien’s idea

Picture by Getty iStock

Neil Mitchell
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332