Opposition leader calls on Labor MPs to back ‘no confidence’ motion

Victorian opposition leader Michael O’Brien has called on Labor’s members of parliament to stop “protecting” Daniel Andrews and support their no-confidence motion this week.

Pressure is mounting on the Premier to resign after his right-hand man joined health minister Jenny Mikakos in resigning.

Mr O’Brien said it was clear Daniel Andrews was ultimately responsible for Victoria’s botched hotel quarantine program.

“All Victorians want is some accountability, Neil,” he said.

Neil Mitchell said it was optimistic to think enough Labor MPs would cross the floor when the no confidence motion is tabled this week.

“I hope some Labor MPs decide to put their constituents and communities first, instead of protecting Daniel Andrews,” he said.

