3AW
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Opposition leader calls on Labor..

Opposition leader calls on Labor MPs to back ‘no confidence’ motion

9 hours ago
Neil Mitchell

Victorian opposition leader Michael O’Brien has called on Labor’s members of parliament to stop “protecting” Daniel Andrews and support their no-confidence motion this week.

Pressure is mounting on the Premier to resign after his right-hand man joined health minister Jenny Mikakos in resigning.

Mr O’Brien said it was clear Daniel Andrews was ultimately responsible for Victoria’s botched hotel quarantine program.

“All Victorians want is some accountability, Neil,” he said.

Neil Mitchell said it was optimistic to think enough Labor MPs would cross the floor when the no confidence motion is tabled this week.

“I hope some Labor MPs decide to put their constituents and communities first, instead of protecting Daniel Andrews,” he said.

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW Mornings

(PIC: Getty Images)

Neil Mitchell
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332