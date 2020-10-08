3AW
Opposition leader explains why he’s lost faith in Andrew Crisp

2 hours ago
Neil Mitchell

Victoria’s opposition leader says he’s lost confidence in Victoria’s Emergency Management Commissioner.

It comes after Andrew Crisp again moved to change his testimony at the hotel quarantine inquiry.

“I don’t say that with any joy, because Andrew is a very nice fellow and I have had a lot of dealings with him over the years,” Mr O’Brien said.

“But the fact is, we need somebody in that role who we can rely on.

“Not somebody who will ‘misremember’ – and that’s putting it kindly – vital facts and somebody who will be upfront with Victorians at all times.”

He said the only way Mr Crisp could regain the trust of the Victorian people was if he was allowed to front the inquiry again.

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW Mornings

(Photo by Vince Caligiuri/Getty Images)

