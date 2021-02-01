3AW
Opposition leader says government ‘hasn’t delivered’ on COVID-19 relief

5 hours ago
Article image for Opposition leader says government ‘hasn’t delivered’ on COVID-19 relief

The Victorian opposition says Daniel Andrews hasn’t delivered on COVID-19 relief to small business.

Michael O’Brien said it had led to many businesses crumbling due to financial strain.

“The government’s promises to small business in Victoria just haven’t been delivered,” he said.

Mr O’Brien told Neil Mitchell business owners had told him the criteria for getting financial assistance was too strict and the process in applying for a grant too complicated.

“And even when you jumped through all those hoops, it’d sit there on somebody’s desk for weeks or months and you wouldn’t hear back,” he said.

