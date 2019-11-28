Opposition push for changes to local government bill, clamping down on councils

The Victorian opposition is pushing for amendments to the new local government bill that would prevent councils from spending ratepayers money on issues they have no control over.

And you won’t be surprised to learn Tom Elliott is a fan of the idea!

It could stop them from spending money on issues such as climate change, same-sex marriage, Australia Day, refugees and nuclear weapons.

“Roads. Rubbish. Rates,” Tom Elliott said on 3AW Drive.

He spoke with Tim Smith MP about the proposed changes.

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW Drive