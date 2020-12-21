3AW
Opposition renews call for royal commission into hotel quarantine failures

2 hours ago
3AW Drive
daniel andrewsHotel Quarantine Inquirymichael o'brienPOLITICS
Article image for Opposition renews call for royal commission into hotel quarantine failures

Opposition Leader Michael O’Brien has doubled down on calls for a royal commission into Victoria’s flawed hotel quarantine program which triggered the state’s second wave.

He said the government was hoping for a “leave pass” from Victorians following the release of today’s final report into the system.

“If one avoidable death is a tragedy, then 801 avoidable deaths is a scandal,” he told Shane McInnes filling in for Tom Elliott on 3AW Drive.

“This is the greatest government failure in this state’s history .. it is untenable for Daniel Andrews to continue in that job.

“You don’t just get to shrug your shoulders and move on.

“We need to have a royal commission. The Coate inquiry hasn’t been able to find the truth because the government has been too busy covering up.”

“I have made it very clear if I win the next election I will have a royal commission, we can’t move on as a state, awe cant get closure until we find the truth.”

Image: Nine News

 

 

News
