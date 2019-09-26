Orange city? It appears Melburnians are turning on the Tigers

Yesterday Tony Jones established — via very non-scientific means — that western Sydney hasn’t quite got Giants fever.

But we’re starting to think Victorians are picking up the slack.

Kate Stevenson first flagged the topic on 3AW Breakfast this morning, telling how friend messaged her from Italy to say she can’t believe how many Victorians she has found over there supporting the Giants.

That prompted Ando to poll neutral fans in the 3AW offices.

Of the 13 people he asked, only Kate Stevenson wanted to see the Tigers claim the premiership cup.

An online poll of 3AW Breakfast listeners showed that of 1363 voters, 68% of neutral fans will support the Giants on Saturday.

Ando polled 13 neutral supporters in the 3AW offices this morning. Kate was the ONLY person supporting Richmond on Saturday. Neutral supporters, who will you be cheering? — 3AW Breakfast (@RossAndJohn) September 25, 2019

“It used to be that Victorians had to support the Victorian team, but I think those days are over,” Quarters said on 3AW Brea

“Our love for the underdog trumps that.”

Like always, anyone but Richmond — Scott Saunders (@Gollytas) September 25, 2019

Funny…do we want AFL to win their own premiership?

Tigers clearly coming back into a golden era, love to be hated. — CKane (@CKane80) September 25, 2019