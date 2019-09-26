3AW
Orange city? It appears Melburnians are turning on the Tigers

3 mins ago
Ross and John

Yesterday Tony Jones established — via very non-scientific means — that western Sydney hasn’t quite got Giants fever.

But we’re starting to think Victorians are picking up the slack.

Kate Stevenson first flagged the topic on 3AW Breakfast this morning, telling how friend messaged her from Italy to say she can’t believe how many Victorians she has found over there supporting the Giants.

That prompted Ando to poll neutral fans in the 3AW offices.

Of the 13 people he asked, only Kate Stevenson wanted to see the Tigers claim the premiership cup.

An online poll of 3AW Breakfast listeners showed that of 1363 voters, 68% of neutral fans will support the Giants on Saturday.

“It used to be that Victorians had to support the Victorian team, but I think those days are over,” Quarters said on 3AW Brea

“Our love for the underdog trumps that.”

