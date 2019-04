Malu the Orangutan escaped his enclosure at Melbourne Zoo again on Friday, sending the zoo into lockdown.

The 15-year-old Sumatran orangutan got out shortly after 3pm.

A zoo spokesperson said in a statement that “all visitors were managed safely.”

It’s not the first time Malu has escaped!

He used a blanket to escape from his enclosure in 2015.

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW Drive