Order suppressing name of Lawyer X rejected by Court Of Appeal
The identity of Informer 3838 is set to become public next Friday.
An order keeping the real identity of the gangland lawyer a secret has been rejected by the Court of Appeal.
Police had been trying to keep her name under wraps, fearing for her personal safety.
But the Court Of Appeal has rejected that, which will allow the lawyer’s identity to become public on March 1.
Her name is already widely known in criminal circles.