Organisers of kids climate strike don’t know what converting to renewables will cost

The organisers of today’s kids climate strike don’t know how much their demands will cost the Australian economy.

Neil Mitchell asked strike coordinator Anthony James what it will cost to convert to 100 per cent renewable energy by 2030.

“It will cost time and willpower,” Mr James said.

Neil pressed him to provide a figure on the cost.

“It doesn’t matter what the cost is because we won’t have a world to be acting on,” Mr James said.

“You’ve got to have some facts,” Neil replied.

According to the Institute of Public Affairs, meeting the Paris Climate Agreement will cost Australia an estimated $52 billion.

Organisers say they expect 12,000 to 15,000 school students to participate in the Melbourne strikes today.

The protest has strong union support, and Premier Daniel Andrews has backed the action.

Neil criticised the protests for involving children as young as eight.

“Do you really think that the 8-year-olds understand this?

“Has anybody actually explained the complexity of it?” he said.