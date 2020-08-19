Ormond home invasion: Pair of intruders attack man in his own home

RUMOUR CONFIRMED

A man has been assaulted in a violent home invasion in Melbourne’s south-east.

Detectives are on the scene at North Road in Ormond following the incident around 6.45am this morning.

They’ve been told two unknown men gained entry to the home and assaulted a man who lived there before fleeing.

The victim’s injuries are believed to be relatively minor.

A caller to the Rumour File said an ambulance was on the scene.

A woman who was also home at the time wasn’t injured.

No arrests have yet been made.

The investigation is ongoing, anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.