Orthopaedic surgeon says Premier is likely to be out of action for at least a month

4 hours ago
Neil Mitchell
Article image for Orthopaedic surgeon says Premier is likely to be out of action for at least a month

Daniel Andrews could be out of action for more than a month after slipping and falling down wet stairs.

The Premier has a back injury and broken ribs.

He was transferred to The Alfred Trauma Centre last night.

Neil Mitchell has been told the Premier’s spinal fracture is in the T7 vertebrae.

Leading orthopaedic surgeon, Dr John Cunningham, who is not the Premier’s doctor, says injuries of such nature cause “significant trauma”.

“Speaking in general terms … a T7 fracture is actually in the area close to the spinal cord,” he told Neil Mitchell.

“It’s very serious and should be treated with the utmost care.”

Dr Cunningham says it’s “quite sensible” for someone with the Premier’s injuries to be placed in intensive care or a high-dependency unit.

He expects Mr Andrews to be off work for “at least four to six weeks”.

Press PLAY below for more.

Image: Darrian Traynor / Getty

Neil Mitchell
News
