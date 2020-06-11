Otway panther? Photographer snaps pictures of big cat
(Pictures: Amber O’Meara Noseda/Great Ocean Photography)
A wildlife photographer has caught a big, black cat on camera in southern Victoria, leaving some locals convinced it is the Otway panther.
The big cat is the stuff of legends, with many in southern Victoria convinced they’ve seen it.
But no one has ever been able to prove it.
Wildlife photographer Amber O’Meara Noseda snapped these pictures (below) last Friday afternoon.
