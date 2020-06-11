3AW
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Otway panther? Photographer snaps pictures..

Otway panther? Photographer snaps pictures of big cat

4 hours ago
see the photos

(Pictures: Amber O’Meara Noseda/Great Ocean Photography)

A wildlife photographer has caught a big, black cat on camera in southern Victoria, leaving some locals convinced it is the Otway panther.

The big cat is the stuff of legends, with many in southern Victoria convinced they’ve seen it.

But no one has ever been able to prove it.

Wildlife photographer Amber O’Meara Noseda snapped these pictures (below) last Friday afternoon.

Press PLAY below for more on the cat sighting.

see the photos
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332