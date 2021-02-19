3AW
Our surprising capability to communicate during sleep revealed

1 hour ago
Ross and Russel
Article image for Our surprising capability to communicate during sleep revealed

Sleep researchers have found people in a deep sleep state can communicate and even perform simple math problems.

An experiment conducted by the Northwestern University saw researchers communicate directly with those in a REM (rapid eye movement) stage of their sleep without waking up

Director of the cognitive neuroscience program at Northwestern University Dr Ken Paller said participants communicated with their eyes.

“Your muscles are pretty paralyzed when you’re sleeping so the trick is they can move their eyes and give us a signal,” he told Ross and Russell on 3AW Breakfast.

“When they move their eyes in their dream body, they’re wandering around in some other world, and if they move their eyes left and right we can see their real eyes moving left and right.

“Now that it works we can ask them questions about their dreams.”

Click PLAY to hear more below

News
