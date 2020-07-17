Our worst day yet: Victoria’s death toll rises as COVID-19 figures surge

Victoria’s COVID-19 numbers have surged again, with 428 cases recorded in the past 24 hours.

And another three Victorians have died with the virus.

A man in his 80s, a woman in her 80s and a man in his 70s all died in the past 24 hours, taking Victoria’s total to 32 deaths since the pandemic began.

It’s by far the state’s worst day to date.

It comes after 317 cases were recorded on Thursday.

There are 122 people in hospital (13 more than yesterday) and 31 people in intensive care.

Daniel Andrews said 57 of the latest cases were connected to known outbreaks, one was a returned traveller in hotel quarantine and 370 remained under investigation.

VICTORIA’S PAST 14 DAYS

July 4: 108 cases.

July 5: 74 cases.

July 6: 127 cases.

July 7: 191 cases.

July 8: 134 cases.

July 9: 165 cases.

July 10: 288 cases.

July 11: 216 cases.

July 12: 273 cases.

July 13: 177 cases.

July 14: 270 cases.

July 15: 238 cases.

July 16: 317 cases.

July 17: 428 cases.