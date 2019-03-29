Out-of-control bushfires burning between Geelong and Ballarat

Two out-of-control grass fires burning near Ballarat have sparked emergency warnings for nearby residents.

The blazes are burning in the suburbs of Addington and Haddon and pose a threat to property.

The grassfire at Addington is travelling in a south easterly towards Learmonth, while the one at Haddon is travelling in a south-easterly direction towards Glenelg Highway.

This afternoon’s wind change is expected to impact both fires.

An emergency warning has also been issued for properties in the area between Meredith, Mount Mercer and Bamganie.