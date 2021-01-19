Central Victorian blaze now under control
Image: VicEmergency
A grass fire that burnt through more than 132 hectares at Graytown, north-west of Seymour is now under control.
Firefighters are on the scene patrolling the fire edge, responding to hotspots and making the area safe.
An advice message has been issued for Graytown and Moormbool west, replacing the previous Watch and Act message.
Grassfire – Advice for 3Km Sw Graytown. For more info: https://t.co/bQj0CFEPi0 #vicfires
— VicEmergency (@vicemergency) January 19, 2021