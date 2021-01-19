3AW
Central Victorian blaze now under control

2 hours ago
3AW News
Article image for Central Victorian blaze now under control

Image: VicEmergency

A grass fire that burnt through more than 132 hectares at Graytown, north-west of Seymour is now under control.

Firefighters are on the scene patrolling the fire edge, responding to hotspots and making the area safe.

An advice message has been issued for Graytown and Moormbool west, replacing the previous Watch and Act message.

News
