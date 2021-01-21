3AW
Out-of-control hoons pelt police with rocks at unruly St Kilda gathering

4 hours ago
Neil Mitchell
Article image for Out-of-control hoons pelt police with rocks at unruly St Kilda gathering

Hoons have thrown rocks at police during an unruly, illegal gathering at St Kilda overnight.

When police arrived at the scene at about 11pm, they found hoons had blocked north-bound lanes of Marine Parade in St Kilda were doing burnouts.

One resident, who has lived in the area for 18 years told Neil Mitchell he’s never heard anything like the racket he endured last night.

When officers tried to disperse the crowd, rocks were thrown at them.

A police car was damaged by the crowd.

The air wing was deployed, and OC spray used, finally causing the crowd to flee.

No arrests were made.

Acting Assistant Commissioner for Road Policing John Fitzpatrick described the scenes as “ridiculous.”

“Anyone that’s in a car that’s performing that high risk behaviour … creates great risk to the community,” he told Neil Mitchell on 3AW Mornings.

The commissioner said there was no intelligence to suggest the gathering was taking place.

“These groups now use a whole range of social media platforms to try and get there messages through, that we don’t have access to.”

Police have identified that a number of offences were committed including breaches of the Chief Health Officers instructions.

Investigators are today calling on any witnesses to come forward.

Click PLAY to hear the interview below

Investigators wish to speak to anyone with further information, CCTV or dashcam footage and they are urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential crime report at crimestoppersvic.com.au

